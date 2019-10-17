|
Mexico Stephens Jr.
5/23/1935 - 10/31/2018
Today is the first anniversary of when God called you from labor to your reward.
When God was making husbands as far as I can see, He made a special soul mate especially for me, He made a perfect gentleman, compassionate and kind, with more love and affection than you could ever wish to find. He gave my husband a heart of solid gold. He gave me wonderful memories only my
heart can hold.
What we shared will never die, it lives within my heart. Bringing strength and comfort while we are apart.
Weeping may endure for a night, but joy will come in the morning. Psalm 30:5
Miss you so much,
Always, Elizabeth
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31, 2019