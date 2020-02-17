|
Michael A. Bundick
Snow Hill - Michael Adams Bundick, 68, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Michael had a longtime career with NASA, retiring in Senior Management for Contracts.
His funeral service will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Modest Town Baptist Church.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family, and full obituary available, at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020