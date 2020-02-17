Services
Williams-Parksley Funeral Home
25046 Parksley Road
Parksley, VA 23421
(757) 665-5153
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bundick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Bundick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Bundick Obituary
Michael A. Bundick

Snow Hill - Michael Adams Bundick, 68, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Michael had a longtime career with NASA, retiring in Senior Management for Contracts.

His funeral service will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Modest Town Baptist Church.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family, and full obituary available, at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -