Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Alan Wright


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Alan Wright Obituary
Michael Alan Wright

Salisbury - Michael Alan Wright, 69, surrounded by his family, passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.

He was born on September 26, 1949 in Baltimore, MD to the late Urban A. Wright and Joan Mayonado.

He operated heavy equipment for IA Construction from which he retired. He enjoyed dabbling in woodwork, fishing, playing guitar, collecting knives, but most of all, spending time with his sons and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Frank Mayonado, and nephew Timothy Martin.

He is survived by his sons Brian Howard Wright (Laura) and Joseph Alan Wright (Claire): grandchildren, Emily, Hunter, Grayson, and Gabrielle Wright, and Garrett Palmer; brothers Daniel and David Mayonado; sisters Carol Chester, Dawn Martin, Susan Langfitt and their families; cousins Joseph Campbell and Tim Susa; and the mother of his children Debbie Bassett-Jones. He was greatly loved and adored by the many nieces and nephews he left behind.

Michael chose to donate his body to science. A private memorial will be held for the immediate family on September 8, 2019.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.