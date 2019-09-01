|
|
Michael Alan Wright
Salisbury - Michael Alan Wright, 69, surrounded by his family, passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
He was born on September 26, 1949 in Baltimore, MD to the late Urban A. Wright and Joan Mayonado.
He operated heavy equipment for IA Construction from which he retired. He enjoyed dabbling in woodwork, fishing, playing guitar, collecting knives, but most of all, spending time with his sons and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Frank Mayonado, and nephew Timothy Martin.
He is survived by his sons Brian Howard Wright (Laura) and Joseph Alan Wright (Claire): grandchildren, Emily, Hunter, Grayson, and Gabrielle Wright, and Garrett Palmer; brothers Daniel and David Mayonado; sisters Carol Chester, Dawn Martin, Susan Langfitt and their families; cousins Joseph Campbell and Tim Susa; and the mother of his children Debbie Bassett-Jones. He was greatly loved and adored by the many nieces and nephews he left behind.
Michael chose to donate his body to science. A private memorial will be held for the immediate family on September 8, 2019.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 1, 2019