Michael Andrew "Mike" Hodges
Hebron - Michael Andrew "Mike" Hodges passed away unexpectedly in Orlando, Florida on Monday, May the 1st 2019 at the age of 45.
Michael is survived by his mother, Teresa Leigh Nichols (Ken) of Hebron, MD; his brother, William Eric Hodges (Jamie) of Cambridge, MD; stepbrother, Jeffery Nichols (Michelle) of Marietta, GA; stepsister, Shelley Bradfield of Ocean City, MD; stepmother, Anne Hodges of Fenwick Island, DE and step brother, Blaine Patrick of Fenwick Island, DE. Additionally Mike is survived by his nieces and nephews, Dylan and Lindsey Hodges of Cambridge, MD; and Wyatt and Claire Nichols of Marietta, GA. Michael was preceded in death by his father, William Woodrow (Woody) Hodges Jr. in June of 2017.
Michael graduated from Parkside High School in Salisbury, MD. Mike loved to be outside and to meet new friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was always asking about his nieces and nephews whenever he would talk to his mother. He was a passionate Washington Redskins fan, loved to follow sports, and enjoyed horseracing. Mike was always in the know when it came to national news and current events. Michael recently relocated to Florida and was working on new foundations in his life.
A 12 pm Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday May the 7th in the outdoor pavilion at the Redmens Lodge located at 103 Clyde Ave. in Fruitland, MD. Pastor George Wheatley will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Michael's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lower Shore Enterprises, Inc. 28475 Owens Branch Road, Salisbury, MD 21801 P.O. Box 1692
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019