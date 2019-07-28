|
Michael B. Kitz-Miller
Salisbury - Michael, 78, of Salisbury passed on July 20, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1940 in Salisbury to his late parents, George Kitzmiller and Winifred McClain.
He was apart of the Gettysburg College Class of 1962 and the University of Maryland Class of 1967. His business career included eleven years in sales and sales management with the Rand McNally College Publishing Company. He had a real estate and insurance license. He also served as a Non-Commissioned Officer with the 101st Airborne Division as a Paratrooper and Recondo.
He has published "Your Basic Peddler" a 300 page non-fiction book on sales, marketing and sale management. Also with Page Publishing is "Paratrooper: My Life with the 101st Airborne Division" and the trilogy "The Life of an Airborne Ranger", a memoir of his service with the famous "Screaming Eagles".
Michael is survived by his wife, Stephanie K. Staab; 1 sister; and numerous cousins.
Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on July 28, 2019