1/1
Michael David Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael David Harris

Parsonsburg - Michael David Harris, 65, of Parsonsburg passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at his home. Born June 24, 1955 he was the son of Lena Graves and the late Robert Harris Sr.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who dedicated himself to his family. He worked in the trucking industry for most of his life, most recently as a dispatcher for H&M Bay. He also enjoyed fishing and riding his beloved Harley.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Harris; daughter Amanda Harris and bonus daughter Katie Pritchett and her husband Joshua; grandchildren Trenton, Jayce, and Alana; brother Robert Harris Jr. and his wife Susan; sister Angela Arbuthnot and her husband Jim; and several nieces and nephews.

Even after his passing, Michael continues to help others by donating his body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland for medical research. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved