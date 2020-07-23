Michael David Harris



Parsonsburg - Michael David Harris, 65, of Parsonsburg passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at his home. Born June 24, 1955 he was the son of Lena Graves and the late Robert Harris Sr.



He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who dedicated himself to his family. He worked in the trucking industry for most of his life, most recently as a dispatcher for H&M Bay. He also enjoyed fishing and riding his beloved Harley.



He is survived by his wife Debbie Harris; daughter Amanda Harris and bonus daughter Katie Pritchett and her husband Joshua; grandchildren Trenton, Jayce, and Alana; brother Robert Harris Jr. and his wife Susan; sister Angela Arbuthnot and her husband Jim; and several nieces and nephews.



Even after his passing, Michael continues to help others by donating his body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland for medical research. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store