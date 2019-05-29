|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Michael H. Mitchell, Jr.
04/22/89 - 05/29/08
"Mikey"
Thinking Of You On
The Day You Went Away
Today, like many other
days, brings special
thoughts of you, of all the
happy times we shared and all the loving
things you used to do.
And once more, it's a
reminder that life's road is
sometimes tough, because the time we shared
just wasn't long enough.
For you were someone
special who was thought
so highly of, who will
always be remembered
with affection, warmth, and love.
So sending thoughts to
heaven on the day you
went away and hope you know you are missed,
more than words could ever say.
Always in Our Hearts,
Mom, Dad & Family
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019