Michael H. Mitchell Jr.

Michael H. Mitchell Jr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Michael H. Mitchell, Jr.

04/22/89 - 05/29/08

"Mikey"



Thinking Of You On

The Day You Went Away



Today, like many other

days, brings special

thoughts of you, of all the

happy times we shared and all the loving

things you used to do.



And once more, it's a

reminder that life's road is

sometimes tough, because the time we shared

just wasn't long enough.



For you were someone

special who was thought

so highly of, who will

always be remembered

with affection, warmth, and love.



So sending thoughts to

heaven on the day you

went away and hope you know you are missed,

more than words could ever say.



Always in Our Hearts,

Mom, Dad & Family
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019
