Delmar - Michael Jay Tomaszewski, 61, departed this world on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born January 21, 1948 to Sandra Gutbrod and Ed Tomaszewski. Mike grew up in Weyauwega, Wisconsin, where several of his family members still reside. He attended Weyauwega High School.

In addition to his parents, Mike is survived by three daughters, Tara Garcia (Victor), Keri Whitlock (Billy) and Kala White (Justin); nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, all of whom live in West Virginia. He is also survived by two brothers, Rich Tomaszewski (Rena) and Paul Tomaszewski (Lisa); three sisters, Lynn Braun, Sharon Freeman and Laurie Jorgenson; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 30, 2019
