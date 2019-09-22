|
|
Michael Kermit "Mike" Tawney
Franklin, VA - Michael Kermit "Mike" Tawney, 61, passed away September 17, 2019 at Coastal Hospice in Salisbury, MD. He was born in Franklin, VA on April 8, 1958 and raised in Hunterdale. Mike spent most of his adult life in Tappahanock and on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. He was the son of the late Richard Lewis Tawney and Gail Shea Hall Tawney.
Mike was a graduate of Franklin High School '76, where he was a stand-out football player and defender of marginalized students. Growing up, he was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and attended Haywood Community College. Like his parents, he spent his career in the forest products industry and was a skilled sawyer with Union Camp Corporation, J.V. Wells, and other independent sawmills. He loved animals of all shapes and sizes, enjoyed fishing, gardening, and being close to the ocean. He was a kind soul with a loving heart.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 27 years, Margaret Baker "Meg" Tawney; his daughter, Michael Shea Tawney Cannon (Michael); a brother, William Patrick Tawney (Janice); three grandchildren, Zachary Aaron Walker, Dakota Shea Jackson, George Edward Jackson, Jr.; a niece, Jordan Belle Tawney; a nephew, William Patrick Tawney, Jr.; and many close cousins, friends, and two special dogs, Fiona and Rufus.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 2:00pm with the Reverend Drew Dunn officiating at Southampton Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will follow at Wright Funeral Home in Franklin, VA, from 3:00-5:00pm when the family will receive friends. If one would like to honor Mike's life, the family suggests a gift to your local SPCA or the . www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019