Michael "Mike" Key

Rutherfordton, NC - Michael "Mike" David Key, age 73, of Rutherfordton, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC.

Mike was a member of Gilkey United Methodist Church. He was the son of the late Claude & Valeria Belle Key and a native of North Wilkesboro. Mike was a US Army veteran where he was stationed in Korea from 1966 to 1968 and received a Purple Heart Medal. He and Dorothy lived on the Eastern Shore of Virginia for many years. He is preceded in death by 2 brothers Neal Key and Ralph Key and 1 sister Brenda Chandler.

Survivors include: his loving wife Dorothy Thompson Key; one daughter: Michelle Patricia Surran and her husband, Peter; and one granddaughter; Autumn Rose Surran.

A Graveside service will be at Gilkey United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 with Reverend Peter Surran officiating. Interment will be at Gilkey United Methodist Church Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Rutherford County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Charles George VAMC, ATTN: Voluntary Service, 1100 Tunnel Road Asheville, NC 28805 or Gilkey United Methodist Church, 108 Aydlotte Rd, Rutherfordton, NC 28139.

McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.

Information provided by Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.




Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornton Funeral Home
24183 Chadbourne St
Parksley, VA 23421
(757) 665-5939
