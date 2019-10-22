|
Michael L. Danmeyer
Tampa, FL - On October 16, 2019, Michael L. Danmeyer, 68, of Tampa, FL departed this life at his home in Ocean Pines after a brief battle with cancer. Mike was the son of Eva B. Danmeyer and the late Joseph Leroy Danmeyer.
Born in Baltimore, Mike's family relocated to Salisbury in 1959 where he attended Wicomico County public schools. Mike's career path was primarily in the construction industry, which eventually led him to Florida where he served as a construction inspector for the City of Tampa for nearly 35 years, overseeing numerous and varied projects. It was here that he met his partner of 25 years, his wife, Michele Mitchell, who would become Mike's loving caregiver in his final days.
A car enthusiast all of his life, Mike enjoyed drag racing, and attending car shows and auctions with Michele. Mike owned high performance cars over the years and spent many days at the track or in garages tinkering on the engines. Mike held a bond with several friends from his teen years and their conversations often circled back to those classic cars and escapades from their past, even as Mike was preparing to cruise on down the road.
After receiving the cancer diagnosis, Mike returned to his native Maryland to spend time with family and his best friends; yet, that time was all too brief. In addition to his wife and mother, Mike is survived by siblings, Bob Danmyer (Leslie), Shari Scheuermann (Lenny), Kathy Decker (Harold) and Kevin Danmeyer (Vicky); Special nephew and great-nephew, Joe (Erin) and Ramsey Decker, adored niece, Kacey Decker, his Florida bestie, Thomas Capell, his beloved dog, Pocono, and a host of other relatives and friends. At Mike's side in those final days were his lifelong buddies Greg Denson, Mike Gosnell, Ronnie Nelson, Danny Sparrow, Bruce Wagner and, from across the miles, Brig Hart. In addition to his father, Michael was predeceased by his grandparents and a very special pet, John Dog.
Michael has been entrusted to Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Services. Following cremation, a private Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or online at https://coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/. The family is especially grateful to the caring staff of Coastal Hospice for their services, guidance and support, allowing Mike to be cared for at home, giving him dignity until he was ready to shift gear and drive on.
Services are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019