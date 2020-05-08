|
|
Michael McCurdy
Salisbury - Michael Bruce McCurdy, 54, of Salisbury, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born on September 15, 1965 in Baltimore, he was the son of James Wray McCurdy Jr. and Bernadine (Kammerer) McCurdy.
He was a 1983 graduate of Worcester Country School and later graduated from Elon University in 1988 where he was a member of TKE. He played lacrosse in high school and college and was proud to be the very first person to score a lacrosse goal for Worcester Country School.
Michael loved boating and being on the water. He worked for many years as a salesperson and later service manager for North Bay Marina.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his son, Caleb Kammerer McCurdy of Ocean City; two brothers, Scott McCurdy and his wife Mary of Allen and Wray McCurdy of Baltimore; two nephews, JD and Tray McCurdy & 2 nieces, Martha and Molly McCurdy.
All services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020