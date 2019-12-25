|
|
In Loving Memory
Of Our Sons Mikey & Michael
Christmas Memories
When snowflakes dance
on winter winds and
colored lights shine
Christmas cheer,
When children's
laughter fills the air
and family gathers
from far and near.
We'll try to celebrate
with them and not let
our hurting show,
But the empty spaces
within our hearts,
during this season,
seems to grow.
'Till often times it fills
the days and many
night times too,
With aching thoughts
and memories of
past Christmases we've
spent with both of you.
So for now we'll wipe
away the tears and join
with loved ones dear,
To celebrate this
Christmas time,
For we know that
in our hearts, you
are both still here.
Forever in Our Hearts,
Your Families
(Mitchell & Colflesh)
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 25, 2019