Michael Mitchell In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

Of Our Sons Mikey & Michael

Christmas Memories



When snowflakes dance

on winter winds and

colored lights shine

Christmas cheer,

When children's

laughter fills the air

and family gathers

from far and near.



We'll try to celebrate

with them and not let

our hurting show,

But the empty spaces

within our hearts,

during this season,

seems to grow.



'Till often times it fills

the days and many

night times too,

With aching thoughts

and memories of

past Christmases we've

spent with both of you.



So for now we'll wipe

away the tears and join

with loved ones dear,

To celebrate this

Christmas time,

For we know that

in our hearts, you

are both still here.



Forever in Our Hearts,



Your Families

(Mitchell & Colflesh)
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 25, 2019
