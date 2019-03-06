Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
For more information about
Michael Scott
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Delmar Fire Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Powell Scott


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Powell Scott Obituary
Michael Powell Scott

Salisbury - Michael Powell Scott, 65, of Salisbury passed away in the comfort of his own home on Friday, March 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Michael was born on November 18, 1953 in Salisbury to the late Donald Powell Scott and Betty Jean Williams. He was the oldest of 3 brothers. He graduated from WiHi in 1971. He was a family oriented man who had a passion for providing for his family. His hard work led him to owning several family businesses; Cash Sales, Discount Auto, First Choice Auto, Big Dog Auto Sales, and Big Daddy's Used Furniture. Most days you could find him mastering his craft while working on vehicles or having a fishing pole in his hand. Despite being a hardworking man he loved to spend the weekends with his family camping at Toms Cove.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vicky (Vickers) Scott; two sons, Adam Scott and his wife Ariann of Fruitland and Brandon Scott of Salisbury; grandchildren, Kylan Scott and Makayla "KayKay" Ahearn; brother, Pat Scott; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Bryan Scott.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Delmar Fire Hall on Saturday, March 9 at 1pm.

Flowers and condolences may be offered at 722 S Camden Ave, Fruitland, MD 21826 or donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now