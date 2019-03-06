|
Michael Powell Scott
Salisbury - Michael Powell Scott, 65, of Salisbury passed away in the comfort of his own home on Friday, March 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Michael was born on November 18, 1953 in Salisbury to the late Donald Powell Scott and Betty Jean Williams. He was the oldest of 3 brothers. He graduated from WiHi in 1971. He was a family oriented man who had a passion for providing for his family. His hard work led him to owning several family businesses; Cash Sales, Discount Auto, First Choice Auto, Big Dog Auto Sales, and Big Daddy's Used Furniture. Most days you could find him mastering his craft while working on vehicles or having a fishing pole in his hand. Despite being a hardworking man he loved to spend the weekends with his family camping at Toms Cove.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vicky (Vickers) Scott; two sons, Adam Scott and his wife Ariann of Fruitland and Brandon Scott of Salisbury; grandchildren, Kylan Scott and Makayla "KayKay" Ahearn; brother, Pat Scott; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Bryan Scott.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Delmar Fire Hall on Saturday, March 9 at 1pm.
Flowers and condolences may be offered at 722 S Camden Ave, Fruitland, MD 21826 or donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019