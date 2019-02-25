Michael Ray Causey



Salisbury - Michael Ray Causey, 60, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Jessie Caroline Schuyler Causey of Salisbury and the late Alvin Gurvie Causey.



"Mike" loved hunting, farming, raising chickens, gardening, and was known for his "corny" jokes. He was a lifelong carpenter, working in construction and later in maintenance.



Michael is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Carrie Louise Ecker Causey; 2 children, Joseph Michael Causey and Caitlyn Elizabeth Causey, both of Salisbury; 2 grandchildren, Dylan Michael Causey of Fruitland and Natalie Causey of Mardela Springs; 5 sisters, Wanda Gordy of Fruitland, Leslie Shrieves (Billy) of Salisbury, Sylvia Kumer (Jack) of Newark, MD, Brenda Carmean (David) of Princess Anne, and Debbie Vance (Chip) of Salisbury; 3 sister-in-law's, Eileen Lamb-Davis of Hebron, Karen Drummond of Salisbury and Nancy Lamb of Delmar, DE; a brother-in-law, James Lamb (Mary Ann) of Swedescoro, NJ; an uncle and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Alvin Joseph Causey and a brother-in-law, Stephen Patrick Lamb.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with Pastor Bruce Bowden officiating. There will be a visitation on Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00pm and also on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Wicomico Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2019