Michael Reagan
Georgetown - Michael James Reagan, 69, of Georgetown, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital from complications of the Covid-19 virus. Mike was born April 12, 1951, and is the cherished oldest son of Gloria Smith Reagan and the late James R. Reagan, and the beloved brother of Steve Reagan, of Mountain View, California; John Reagan (Jewel) of Seaford, Delaware; Jim Reagan (Tana), of Herndon, Virginia; and Elizabeth Reagan Milo (Gregg), of Yulee, Florida.
Mike was a wonderful, hardworking, and loving person. Despite his developmental challenges, he was an industrious worker whose responsibilities included filling plastic bubbles with prize toys, bringing delight to many. He loved music, and especially loved singing
Christmas carols. Christmas was his favorite holiday, and for him was a year 'round joy. He talked about Santa, recited his Christmas wish
list, and always shared a hearty "ho ho ho! Merry Christmas!"
Mike loved his family. When visiting became difficult, Mike would kiss photos of Mom and Dad. Mike also loved jewelry, and had an extensive watch collection. When he was younger, Mike was a Special Olympian who excelled in track and bowling. Other favorite adventures included horseback riding,
saltwater fishing, attending local carnivals and fairs, and visiting the beach. Mike had a voracious appetite, and loved baked goods and other sweet treats-especially Reese Cups!
The family is comforted knowing that he has been fully restored in heaven. We know that he is having the first of many wonderful conversations with our Dad, and with others who have loved him and gone before him.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Delaware, for their tremendous care of Mike, and many
conversations with the family.
Our hearts are also grateful for the many years of loving care and advocacy provided by the Delaware Health and Human Services department, to
Bryan Smith, and to Mike's house manager Stacy Smith-Dotts, and the staff there and throughout the Delaware system who not only cared for Mike, but loved him as we do. Thank you. Through the years you have all been his angels; now he will be yours. Mike was a faithful member of the Catholic Church. While we cannot meet to hold services, we ask our family and friends to remember Mike in your own ways, and to continue to pray for him and for our family. Please look for Mike in beautiful sunsets, in the waves of the ocean, and in the promise of spring. If you are moved to do so, please contribute to in his honor, so others can know the feeling of victory and accomplishment.
Rest in peace, dear Mike, until we meet again.
Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020