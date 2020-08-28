Michelle WhartonAccomac - Michelle Wharton, 60, of Accomac, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia.Born in Parksley, Virginia, Michelle was the beloved daughter of Robert Edwards and the late Annie Northam. In her lifetime she was employed at the Shirt Factory, Coldwell Banker, Wallops Flight Facility, United States Postal Services, and the Hermitage on the Eastern Shore. She was united in holy matrimony to Keith Wharton on February 17, 1990.Private graveside services were held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10AM from Adams United Methodist Cemetery, Parksley, Virginia, with Min. Quintavion Washington officiating.Michelle leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Keith Wharton; children, Cornik Northam, and Keichelle Wharton; father, Robert Edwards; sisters, Doris Chester, Joanne Riddick, Lula M. Satchell, Gloria Pettit, Celestine Hargis, Terry Dickerson, and Patricia Bibbins; brothers, Alfred Northam, Robert Northam, Ernest Northam, and David Northam; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.