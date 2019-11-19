|
Mildred A. Barry
Eden - Mildred A. Barry, 95, of here passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Salisbury on June 29, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Elsie (Walston) Ford. Mildred retired from Rubberset Company in Crisfield, MD where she was an inspector. She was a member of the former Christ United Methodist Church in Upper Fairmount.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William James Barry, Sr. (1987), and two sons, Randy O. Barry, Sr. (1988), and David J. Barry (2018), brother Emory Ford, Sr. and sisters Dorothy Catlin and Irene Holland.
She is survived by her son, William J. Barry, Jr. and his wife Shirley, brother Edward Ford and sister Joyce Helm, grandchildren Randy Barry, Ryan Barry, Derrick Barry, Tammy Sue Zink, April Howard, and Chris Barry and several great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne, MD. Rev. Kevin Marsh will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Allen Volunteer Fire Dept. P.O. Box 128, Allen, MD 21810
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019