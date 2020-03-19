|
Mildred Anna Friedel
Salisbury - Mildred Anna Friedel, 98, of Salisbury died on March 17th 2020 at home in Salisbury, MD. Born February 24, 1922 in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Brown and Estella Brown. Graduating in 1940 from Fountain Hill High School, she worked for Bethlehem Steel for several years. Mildred met and married Charles Gray Friedel in 1947 then moved to Seaford Delaware. She had 3 children Jennifer Kay Friedel, Gerald Gray Friedel and James Edward Friedel. She worked as a teacher's aide for the West Seaford School and retired in 1982. Mildred worked with her husband and daughter in their family business Jenny's Sewing Studio in Salisbury, MD until 2008. She is a member of Bethany Lutheran Church. She loved to sew and quilt and garden.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Kay Friedel; her son, James Edward Friedel II; daughter-in-law, Susan B. Friedel; her brother William Brown; grandchildren, Michael G. Friedel, Laura K. Friedel, Jason G. Friedel and Andrew J. Friedel; and great grandchildren, Joshua G. Friedel, Evelyn G. Friedel, Nolan G. Matney and Ravi G. Friedel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gray Friedel; and a son, Gerald Gray Friedel.
A private memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury, MD. A limited visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Kevin Wackett will officiate. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Bethany Lutheran Church, 817 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801, where she enjoyed senior social, fellowship and services.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020