Mildred Bailey
Tyaskin - Mildred Lee Bailey departed this earthly life into eternal rest on May 9th, 2020 at Coastal Hospice on the Lake. She passed away due to complications related to cancer.
Mildred was born to the late Allnutt and Essie Reid on August 4, 1935, in Willows, Maryland. She was the 6th and last child born to her parents. As a child, she was given the nickname "Mutt" by her brother and that nickname stuck with her for life. She often talked fondly of her childhood and told stories of how she and her siblings had to walk to school. Sometimes they took a shortcut and walked through the woods. "Mutt" loved playing on her father's tobacco farm with her siblings and helping her mom with chores. She also LOVED pretending to be a teacher. As a child, she attended Plum Point UMC where she first came to know her savior Jesus Christ. Mutt loved Calvert County! And visited back home whenever she had a chance.
Mildred attended Plum Point Elementary School. In 1953 she graduated from Brooks High School in Prince Frederick, Md. She graduated from Bowie State Teachers College (now known as Bowie State University) in 1957 as an elementary education major. While at Bowie she was a point guard on the basketball team, a very competitive ping pong player and was crowned homecoming queen in 1957. It was at Bowie that she met the love of her life, K. Maurice Bailey. They were married in 1958. After graduation from Bowie with her BS Degree, she matriculated at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, University of MD, College Park, and Salisbury University. She received a Master's Equivalency.
Mildred's first teaching assignment was at Brooms Island Elementary School in Calvert County. After getting married and moving to The Eastern Shore, she taught at the segregated Salisbury Elementary School located on Lake Street. After integration in Wicomico County, she taught at Beaver Run Elementary and Pemberton Elementary. Mrs. Bailey, as she was known by her students, taught 2nd and 3 rd grade during her teaching career. In the teaching profession, she was loved by her students and her colleagues. On her dying bed, she stated she loved all the children she taught or guided along her journey in life.
Mildred retired at the young age of 46 in 1981 but continued to be active in her family and community. She helped to raise all three of her grandchildren by watching them while their parents went to work. She accompanied her grandchildren on field trips and even babysat two of them every day, despite them being only 5 months apart! She also became more active in church. Her main passion in church was working with youth. In 1999 she formed the infamous Lambs of God Praise Group. The Lambs of God performed at several events, nursing homes, banquets and church functions throughout the Eastern Shore. The Lambs of God was truly a ministry! Once this group retired, Mrs. Bailey continued to conduct special children programs at church.
Mildred was a member of the Elsey UM Church in Jesterville, MD were she held the position as a Communion Steward and youth leader. She previously held the position of church treasurer, usher and youth leader as a member of the Asbury UM Church in Nanticoke, MD until it was closed. She was a member of the Wicomico Retired Teachers Association where until recently she held the position of the Secretary of the local association. She was also a member of the Maryland State Retired Teachers Association and the Lower Shore Bowie Alumni Association. Mildred would let you know that she was a 20 plus year cancer survivor and was a supporter of the American Cancer Society. She truly enjoyed participating in the annual Relay for Life until her health began to fail.
Mildred was a strong woman of faith who loved her Lord and her family so much. She was truly a virtuous and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher, church member and friend. She has left such a legacy of love, loyalty and strength.
Mildred was preceded in death by her siblings, Alluntt Reid Jr, Gladys Sewell, Leslie Reid and Jesse "Nick" Reid.
In addition to her beloved husband of nearly 62 years K. Maurice Bailey Sr., she is survived by her son Kenneth "Kent" Bailey Jr. (Mona), daughter Michelle Hardy (Michael); 3 grandchildren, LaToya Bailey, Micaela Williams, Kenneth "K.B" Bailey III.; and 2 adorable great-granddaughters, Caelyn and Reagan Dennard. She was so proud of all of her children and grandkids. She is also survived by her best friend and oldest sister Beatrice "Jane" Fletcher, her sister n law Florence B. Lanham, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A viewing will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11 am to 1 pm. To offer condolences visited www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020