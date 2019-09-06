|
|
Mildred C. Doane
Princess Anne - Mildred Christine Doane, born January 27, 1948, peacefully transitioned into eternal life on September 1, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She was affectionately called Christine or Cris.
Born in North Carolina, Cris was the daughter of the late Lillie Mae Williams and Milburn Stephens. She grew up in Salisbury, Maryland where she liked spending time with her neighborhood friends. She graduated from Salisbury High School, Class of 1966.
On March 2, 1968, Cris was united in holy matrimony to Darnell V. Doane. She resided in the family home located in Somerset County with her two children.
Cris was employed at Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) for 46 years as a cashier, registrar and supervisor in several different departments. Following her retirement, Cris became a patient advocate and established a family council at the Aurora Senior Living of Manokin known as CARES (Coordinated Advocacy for the Residents' Experience and Support).
Cris was a faithful member of New Life Church in Princess Anne, Maryland. She enjoyed bible studies and ministering through music.
Cris leaves to celebrate her life: her husband, Darnell Doane of Princess Anne, Maryland; two children, Marc Doane of Salisbury, Maryland and Terri Doane Savage of Jessup, Maryland; two sisters, Rose Huntley (Cecil) and Lisa Pusey (Dale) of Salisbury; five grandchildren, Tiffanie Doane, Jalon Doane and Serenity Doane of Salisbury, Colin Savage of Jessup, and An'drea Harmon of Princess Anne; three great-grandchildren, two goddaughters, several devoted "sister friends"and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Cris was preceded in death by her two sisters, Dorothy Brown and Lillie Jane Price, and her brother, Edward Earl Stephens.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at noon at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Princess Anne, Maryland. On Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8 and Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11-12 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, friends may join the family for the visitation and viewing.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 6, 2019