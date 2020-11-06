1/1
Mildred Lucille "Milly Lou" Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Lucille "Milly Lou" Wilson

Mildred Lucille "Milly Lou" Wilson of Nanticoke and Lutherville passed away on September 2 at Peninsula Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Frances I and Levin R Wilson of Princess Anne. A funeral service was held at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley.

Milly Lou's full Obituary and Celebration of Life Service was live-streamed and can be found online at the funeral home website.

Memorial donations in memory of Milly Lou may be made to an animal rescue group of your choice; the Westside Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 85, Bivalve, Md 21814 or a charity of your choice




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times & Somerset Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved