Mildred Lucille "Milly Lou" Wilson
Mildred Lucille "Milly Lou" Wilson of Nanticoke and Lutherville passed away on September 2 at Peninsula Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Frances I and Levin R Wilson of Princess Anne. A funeral service was held at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley.
Milly Lou's full Obituary and Celebration of Life Service was live-streamed and can be found online at the funeral home website.
Memorial donations in memory of Milly Lou may be made to an animal rescue group of your choice; the Westside Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 85, Bivalve, Md 21814 or a charity of your choice