Mildred Morris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Morris

Temperanceville - Mildred W. Morris, 86, of Temperanceville, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born in New Church, Mildred was the daughter of the late Eugene and Elnora Holden. She was affectionately known as "Ms. Mildred" by her family and friends. She was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Frank E. Morris and they shared fifty-two years together before his passing.

Private graveside services were held at Tabernacle Baptist Cemetery, Horntown, Virginia with Rev. Richard Holland officiating.

Ms Mildred leaves to cherish great memories: three sons, Edward Morris, Alvin Morris, and Cliffton Morris; eight daughters, Alice Savage, Betty Hall, Shirley Morris, Christine Collins, Diann Duncan, Elnora Lewis, Teresa Collins, and Mildred Byrd; one daughter-in-law; two brothers-in-law; two brothers, Gene Holden and Eugene Holden; two sisters, Valerie Holden and Valistine Taylor; thirty-five grandchildren; fifty-six great grandchildren; fourteen great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved