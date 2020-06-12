Mildred Morris

Mildred MorrisTemperanceville - Mildred W. Morris, 86, of Temperanceville, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence.Born in New Church, Mildred was the daughter of the late Eugene and Elnora Holden. She was affectionately known as "Ms. Mildred" by her family and friends. She was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Frank E. Morris and they shared fifty-two years together before his passing.Private graveside services were held at Tabernacle Baptist Cemetery, Horntown, Virginia with Rev. Richard Holland officiating.Ms Mildred leaves to cherish great memories: three sons, Edward Morris, Alvin Morris, and Cliffton Morris; eight daughters, Alice Savage, Betty Hall, Shirley Morris, Christine Collins, Diann Duncan, Elnora Lewis, Teresa Collins, and Mildred Byrd; one daughter-in-law; two brothers-in-law; two brothers, Gene Holden and Eugene Holden; two sisters, Valerie Holden and Valistine Taylor; thirty-five grandchildren; fifty-six great grandchildren; fourteen great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.