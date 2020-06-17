Mildred Retha Hitchens
Delmar - Mildred Retha Hitchens, 94, of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had resided for the past few years.
She was born March 29, 1926 in Laurel, a daughter of the late Oscar J. LeCates and Minnie Florence (Nibblet) LeCates.
Mildred grew up on a farm where she learned at a very early age about hard work. She would help her mother and brothers in the field before helping prepare family meals, taking care of the chores and helping to raise her baby sister. Her work ethic continued as she grew older and she held various jobs at the Diamond State Telephone Co., DuPont and Benjamins Department Store. A little later in her life she helped her husband operate Sussex Beverage in Delmar. She was a member of the VFW Post 8276 ladies auxiliary in Delmar for 62 years. She loved the outdoors, working in her yard and enjoyed living several years in Micco, Florida. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for her selflessness and sacrifices made as she raised her family.
She is survived by sons, Donald James Hitchens and wife Cynthia of Millsboro and Keith Alan Hitchens and wife Lori of Delmar; grandchildren, Amy Rose, Ashley Hearn (Travis), Jordan Hitchens (Heather), Autumn Marie Hitchens and Brianna Hitchens; several great grandchildren; a sister, Arvalene Moore of Laurel; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman James Hitchens, who passed in 2002 and brothers, Norman LeCates and Lee LeCates.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. A private family service will follow. Burial in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Hitchens' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate/ or to the D.A.V. by visiting https://secure.dav.org/site/Donation .
Arrangements are being handled by Short Funeral Home of Delmar. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.shortfh.com.
