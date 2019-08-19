|
Milton H. "Mickey" Justice
Crisfield - Milton H. "Mickey" Justice, 87, of Crisfield, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born in Crisfield November 22, 1931, he was a son of the late Grafton and Nellie Hinman Justice. His wife of 61 years, Emma Gladys Cullen Justice died June 25, 2016.
A graduate of Crisfield High School and a US Army Korean Era veteran, he was a retired steel worker at Crown Cork & Seal. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Mickey was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan, enjoyed going to play the slots, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Milton W. "Mickey" Justice and wife Nancy of Princess Anne; two granddaughters, Mikki Lynn Gale and husband Lonnie of Marion and Ashley Marie Blank and husband Andy of Girdletree; great-grandchildren, Timothy Mister and Alex Justice; step-great-grandchildren, Skylar Blank and Andy Blank, Jr.; Sisters-In-Law, Virginia Swift and Iva Marshall, both of Crisfield, and their families; close friends, Ruby Byrd of Marion and Ruby Cullen of Crisfield; his close friend since childhood, Pal Brittingham and family of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters, Edgar Justice, Charles Justice (killed in action during WWII), Melba Brittingham, and Ann Cramer.
Funeral services officiated by Rev. Steven S. Willing will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing will be one hour prior. Interment will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tawes Nursing Home, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 28, 2019