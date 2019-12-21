|
|
Milton James Jenkins, Jr.
Milton James Jenkins, Jr., 66 years old went to see Jesus on December 6, 2019 at 1:30 a.m. He is survived by his brothers Robert Jenkins and Kirk Jenkins and his sister-in-law Pam Jenkins. He is also survived by his sister Amber Schuyler and his son Daniel Jenkins and his granddaughter Paige Jenkins. He had many nieces and nephews and many friends. He loved to ride his lawn mower and scooter and enjoyed doing yard work for the neighbors. He considered his friend Myrna a second mother. He also had a good friend, Dan, that he loved working with and riding around with. Junior loved his church, Oak Ridge Baptist Church and always attended unless sick; he loved being an usher and was proud. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We love you Big J. We know you are in heaven and having a great Christmas. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Oak Ridge Baptist Church on January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Afterwards there will be a reception honoring Junior and sharing memories.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019