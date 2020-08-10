Milton Lee Moore



Upper Marlboro - Milton Lee Moore, 76, of Upper Marlboro Maryland went to be with the Lord on Monday August 3, 2020.



He was born in Wetipquin, Maryland on November 02,1944 to the late John E Moore and Corinda Robinson Moore. Milton graduated from Salisbury High School in 1963. He retired as Sergeant Major of the United States Army after 29 years of service.



Milton is survived by his wife Rena Moore of 55 years of marriage, his two daughters Katrina Moore and Yvette Dennis, and grandchildren Anthony Redditt, Diandra Dennis, and Deliah Dennis.



Funeral arrangements will be held at Beall Funeral Home 6512 NW Crain Hwy.(Rte.3 South).The Viewing is on August 15th 2020 at 1pm. The service will be held on August 15th 2020 at 2pm. The burial service will be at Cheltenham Veteran's Cemetery 11301 Crain Highway on August 21st 2020 at 10:30 am.









