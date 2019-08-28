|
Milton Rogers
Parksley - Milton L. Rogers, 96, of Parksley, departed this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Shore Health and Rehab Center in Parksley, Virginia.
Born in Keller, Virginia, Milton was the son of the late Louis and Lola Rogers. He proudly served as a member of the United States Army in the Calvary and received an honorable discharge in 1943. Milton also worked as a Nursing Assistant for thirty-one years at three different hospitals and in the Civil Service at Fort Howard Veterans Administration Hospital for twenty-nine years. Milton later was awarded retirement disability as a GS-5 Nursing Assistant in 1984.
Funeral services were held at the Metompkin Baptist Church, Parksley, with Rev. Ricardo Poulson officiating. Interment was in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley.
Left to cherish his memory: his nephews, M. Tafari Tamrat, Sean Parker; brother-in-law, Roy Parker; godson, James Jackson; and a host of cousins and their spouses, caretakers Avery Fleming and Kenneth Rayfield and devoted friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019