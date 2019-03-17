Mina Rae Willing



Salisbury - Mina Rae Willing, 78, of Salisbury, Maryland passed on Thursday, March 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on June 2, 1940 in Crisfield, Maryland to her late parents, Olin D. Ward and Della F. Larimore Ward. She was married to Dennis Edward Willing, Sr. for 35 years who proceeded Mina in death on March 20, 2012.



Mina played an important role in helping her husband with his business, Denco Inc. Mina was a Christian of endless faith whose greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her endless patience, love and kindness that was extended well beyond that of her family as she cared for the lives of many children throughout her years. She had several very special families that she cared for many years.



Mina is survived by her children, Cheryl (Jerry) Cannon; Frank (Jennifer) Willing, Darryl (Elizabeth) Willing, Dennis Willing, Jr., Christina (Michael) Layton, all of Salisbury; grandchildren, Jerri Lynn (Scott) Rayfield, Chris (Katie) Cannon, Frankie Willing, Alec Willing, Emmilyn Layton, Chloe Layton, Lynleigh Willing, John Dennis Willing, Sarah Willing, Frank Willing; great-granddaughter, Aireana Rayfield ; great-great-grandson, Cody; and siblings, George Nelson and Christina Ward of Crisfield and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Donald Nelson, Ted Nelson, and Conchita Justice.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1PM at Impact Church of Fruitland, 206 Moonglow Road, Fruitland, MD 21826. Family will be receiving guests one-hour prior from 12-1PM. Graveside services will take place immediately following at Wicomico Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mina's memory to Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary