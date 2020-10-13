1/1
Minnie Lee Duncan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie Lee Duncan

Onancock - Minnie Lee Bagwell Duncan, 98, wife of the late William A. Duncan, Jr. and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her residence. A native of Cheriton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Bagwell and the late Gladys Hanby Bagwell. She was a retired Bank Manager for Crestar Bank and a member of Market Street United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, W. Thomas Duncan of Boca Raton, FL; two grandchildren, Elizabeth D. Betty and her husband, Scott, Foothill Ranch, CA, and William M. Duncan; and four great granddaughters, Lila, Tess, Jana, Betty, and Emily Duncan.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Pastor Virginia Greer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may to Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cape Charles Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved