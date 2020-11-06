1/
Parksley - Mitchell J. Jones, 75, of Parksley, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Gardens at Warwick Forest Rehab Center in Newport News, Virginia.

Born in Bloxom, Mitchell was the beloved son of the late George Jones and Elizabeth B. Shrieves. He was affectionately known as "Jerome" or "Jerry," by his family and friends. While in New York, he became an entrepreneur and worked independently on several jobs. Upon returning to the Eastern Shore, he gained employment at Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods. After his retirement, he decided to join the workforce again and became at Walmart.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Cemetery, Mappville, Virginia, with Rev. Fred Crawley officiating.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories: children, Jerome Jones, Jr., Cleophas Hammond, Sharlene Hammond, Shirelle Hammond, Ella Jordan, Sylvia Jones, Carolyn Thomas, Stacy Jones, and Steven Jones; thirteen grandchildren; siblings, Sally Epps, Pauline Williams, Cleophas Shrieves, and Sheila Conner; special friends, Gloria Fletcher, Samuel and Eddie Savage; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
