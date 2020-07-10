Mollie Shores Rayne
Salisbury - Mollie Marie Shores Rayne, 65, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Edward Shores and Isabel Sallie Dashiell Shores.
Mollie is survived by three sisters, Carolyn Shores Smith, Sally Shores Burris and her husband, Doug, Sandra Shores Murphy and her husband, Patrick all of Salisbury. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She graduated from Washington High School, Class of '72. She was a member of Cross Pointe of the Nazarene. Mollie loved her Lord, church family and her friends. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, Naz. Dist. Singles group and 10 years in NA. She also enjoyed the beach and her dog, Gump. She worked 24 years at API Tek. in Delmar, DE. She was a fun loving person and retained her youthful spirit into adulthood. She will be missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Joel K. Beiler. Inurnment will be private at Parsons Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the YMCA, Cross Pointe Food Pantry, 27765 Nanticoke Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.