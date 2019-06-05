Molly Megargee



Salisbury - Molly Megargee, aged 29 of Salisbury, Maryland, left this world to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Wilmington, North Carolina on March 27, 1990, she was the daughter of Susan Brown Megargee of Salisbury and Frank Carter Megargee of Williamsburg, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Frank and Sue Megargee, maternal grandparents, Hubert and Norma Brown and an uncle, Jeff Brown all of Salisbury. Molly was a graduate of Salisbury University with a Master's Degree in English and a former adjunct Professor of the University.



She loved art, music and poetry, but most of all her family and friends. Molly is survived by her parents, her only sister Rachael Calabrese and her husband Nick, nephews Vincent and Lucas and niece Lily, and numerous extended family. Special friends Derek Lamanque, Lauren Follebout and Christine Brechbill Okerblom were a huge part of her life. She was also survived by an aunt, Ann Palmer Berg; and several cousins, Bennett, Heather, and Caroline (Cici) Palmer.



A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury on Snow Hill Road.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial tributes in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Wicomico County or the . Molly will be forever remembered by her loving spirit and kindness to children, animals and others in need.



