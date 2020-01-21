|
|
Dr. Monterey Bernice Miller
Salisbury - Dr. Monterey B. Miller, 80, died, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Chesapeake Assisted Living in Snow Hill, MD.
Born in Allen, MD, she was the daughter of the late Vonzo Gunther and Novella Banks Stith.
She was a graduate of the former Salisbury High School. Upon graduation, she matriculated at the former Maryland State College, now UMES, in Princess Anne, MD, receiving a bachelor's degree in Science. She did graduate studies at the former Salisbury State College now, Salisbury University, receiving a master's degree in Education, Catholic University (Washington, DC), Temple University (Philadelphia, PA) and received her Ed. D. Doctor of Education from University of Maryland College, College Park, MD.
Her career in education spanned 40 years, retiring in 2006 as secondary principal and supervisor at Bennett Middle School.
Her community involvement and memberships included: NEA, Maryland State & Wicomico County Retired School Personnel Associations, Wicomico County Education Association, National Association of Principals and Supervisors (Wicomico County), Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, Salisbury Business and Professional Women, where she was former treasurer, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., (former Secretary), Association of American University Women, Phi Delta Kappa of the Eastern Shore, American Legion Auxiliary Post #145, NAACP, the LINKS, Inc., Princess Anne Chapter, Salisbury High School Alumni Association, and several other educational organizations.
She was a member of Mills Memorial Baptist Temple, Salisbury, MD.
Her survivors include a daughter: Janina (Everett) Peters of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandchildren; a stepsister: Priscilla Anderson of Salisbury, MD; a devoted friend; Dr. Wavie Gibson; nieces and a host of cousins.
A son, Jamis Watkins, and a granddaughter, Candice Peters, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mills Memorial Baptist Temple, on Jersey Road in Salisbury where friends may view Friday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and on Saturday, one hour prior to service.
Interment will be in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel of Salisbury, MD.
Visit www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020