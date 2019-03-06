|
Morgan Keith Long
Princess Anne - Morgan Keith Long, 66, of here passed away at his home on February 28, 2019.
Born in Salisbury on July 22, 1952, he was the son of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Ruark) Long. Keith was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He liked to farm and fish and enjoyed life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 39 years, Carolyn Marie Long of Princess Anne, children Rebecca Weisenburg of Fruitland, Amanda Rokowski (Shawn) of Cape Coral, FL, Thomas Long of Princess Anne and James Kevin Long of Cambridge, MD, grandsons Nicholas, Neal and Ethan Weisenburg, Silas Long, and Joseph and Nathan Rokowski, step brothers Alton (Laura) Pryor, Bruce (Darlene) Hamilton of Fruitland, MD and step sisters Sandra Pryor of Fruitland, MD and Michelle Long of FL.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Fairmount Volunteer Fire Dept. 27407 Fairmount Rd. Fairmount, MD.
In lieu of flowers, Keith's wishes were to keep smiling and be kind to one another.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019