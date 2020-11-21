Morgan Weyman McCook, Jr



Morgan Weyman McCook, Jr., age 71, passed away on November 7, 2020.



Morgan was born in Houston, TX, to Morgan Weyman McCook, Sr. and Jeanne Gloria McCauley. He grew up in Utica, NY, where he attended local schools. Following graduation from Utica Free Academy, Morgan studied Science at Wittenberg University. His degree later afforded him a job at NASA.



Morgan was a well-loved member of the Chincoteague community. He was a regular volunteer at the local library, and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 159.



Morgan was preceded in death by his father Morgan Weyman McCook, Sr, his mother, Jeanne McCook Szatko, and stepfather Casimir Szatko.



Survivors include daughters Shannon McCook Kroll and Marnie McCook; granddaughter Azalea; brothers David McCook, Timothy Carney, Mark, Daniel and Adam Szatko; sisters Gail McCook McClure, Karen McCook Crowley, and Mary Szatko Meives, and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be announced at a future date due to the pandemic.









