1/
Morgan Weyman McCook Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morgan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morgan Weyman McCook, Jr

Morgan Weyman McCook, Jr., age 71, passed away on November 7, 2020.

Morgan was born in Houston, TX, to Morgan Weyman McCook, Sr. and Jeanne Gloria McCauley. He grew up in Utica, NY, where he attended local schools. Following graduation from Utica Free Academy, Morgan studied Science at Wittenberg University. His degree later afforded him a job at NASA.

Morgan was a well-loved member of the Chincoteague community. He was a regular volunteer at the local library, and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 159.

Morgan was preceded in death by his father Morgan Weyman McCook, Sr, his mother, Jeanne McCook Szatko, and stepfather Casimir Szatko.

Survivors include daughters Shannon McCook Kroll and Marnie McCook; granddaughter Azalea; brothers David McCook, Timothy Carney, Mark, Daniel and Adam Szatko; sisters Gail McCook McClure, Karen McCook Crowley, and Mary Szatko Meives, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date due to the pandemic.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chincoteague Beacon from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved