Muriel Nickerson
Ocean Pines - Muriel Nickerson, age 92, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Catered Living in Ocean Pines. Born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Brady Carter and Agnes Mercer Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nickerson in 1993, her daughter Penny Jane Nickerson in 2018, and her sister Joann Rybar in 2018. She is survived by her son; Phillip Nickerson (Veronica), daughters; Pamela Bechill, Paula Jo Kennedy (Gary), five grandchildren; Nicole Bechill (Jason), Danielle Young, James Nickerson, Tonya Nickerson, Lisa Heizmann (Christopher), and five great grandchildren; Hailey Heizmann, Cole Heizmann, Harper Heizmann, Liam Heizmann, Romona Bechill-Fusco, niece; Judy Norris.
Muriel was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees), Democratic Womens Club (Worcester County), DESA (Destroyer Escort Sailors Association Ladies Auxillary), and Girl Scouts. Muriel was a graduate of University of Maryland and Benjamin Franklin University where she studied accounting and law.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2 PM at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Friends may call one hour prior to service. The Rev. Dr. Sheila McJilton will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Laurel, MD on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Muriel's memory to Levin Winder Chapter Daughters of American Revolution at: C/o Patricia Arata, 205 West Federal St., Snow Hill, MD 21863. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019