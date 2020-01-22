|
Murray Ross Smith, Sr.
Murray Ross Smith, Sr. born in Denton, MD to Raymond and Mabel S. Smith, on October 24, 1931, passed peacefully of complications of vascular dementia on January 20, 2020 at Harrison House of Snow Hill, MD.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Rosalie Gault Smith, and beloved sons, Stephen G. Smith of Massachusetts and M. Ross Smith, Jr. and wife Tetsuko of Durham, North Carolina and two adored grandchildren Karen and Spencer ("Tom") Smith. An older brother, Preston W. Smith of Denton, MD and a special niece Marian Grimes of Wilmington, DE, a brother-in-law David and wife Beverly Gault of Bishopville, MD and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Known by most as Smitty, he served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict, and later graduated from what is now Salisbury University in 1960. He began his teaching career in Montgomery County, MD and retired from Red Clay School District in Delaware in 1990.
He and Rosalie raised their family in Newark, Delaware since 1963. They lived in Bishopville, MD since 1992.
Always active in sports he was inducted into Salisbury University's Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a standout soccer ("The Talented Toe"), baseball and basketball player. He coached and officiated high school basketball while still playing sports himself for many years. Later, in retirement, he became an avid gardener and the same delight that fueled his love of sports was transplanted to another field. Throughout his life he took joy in the company of his many friends.
Forever the teacher, he was in a study with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and his brain was given to Johns Hopkins. As was his wish, his body was donated to the Anatomy Board of Maryland for use in medical research. In honor of his memory consider a donation in support of youth and education.
"Somewhere there is the spirit of a young boy, happy youth and an enthusiastic man running toward a voice, "play ball"."
A gathering will be held in his memory at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020