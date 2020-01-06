|
Myrna Wright
Berlin - Myrna Hyman Wright, 89 Years, of Berlin, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Hyman and Dorothy Heckleman Hyman.
Myrna owned and operated Residential Property Services, Inc. II for 25 years. She also worked both in the private sector and the federal government. Myrna enjoyed playing mahjong, her many pets and the company of her many friends.
She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly Sue Wright of Edgewater, MD and Marlene Lois Stein (Lawrence) of Silver Spring, MD; a son, Norman Kenneth Wright (Dr. Angela Howell) of Jonesboro, AR; three grandchildren, Maxwell and Nicholas Stein, and Jacob Wright; and a sister, Harriet Dodd.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service with Rabbi Arnold Bienstock officiating.
Interment will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA with Rabbi Sunny Schnitzer officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020