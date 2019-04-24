|
|
Myron Joseph Schmidt, Sr.
Westover - Myron Joseph Schmidt, Sr., 68, of Westover, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home.
Born in California on November 21, 1950, he was a son of Irma Hoblitz Seuberth of Westover and the late Harold Schmidt.
A graduate of Salisbury University, he was a retired addictions counselor at the Worcester County Health Department.
He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Pocomoke City where he was a Eucharistic Minister and was active in the Knights of Columbus. He was also a US Navy Vietnam War veteran.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Paula Williams Schmidt of Westover; 5 children; 14 grandchildren; 2 ½ great-grandchildren; a sister, Debbie Schmidt-Rios and her family of Elgin, Illinois.
A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Raymond Weissman will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Westover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seton Center Catholic Charities, 30632 Hampden Avenue, Princess Anne, MD 21853; or , .
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019