|
|
Myrtle (Mernie) Moore
Ocean City - Passed peacefully from lung cancer on April 27th at The Gardens at Warwick Forest in Newport News, Virginia. Mernie was born an identical twin with her beloved sister, Mary Housley. The twins were raised by their career Navy father in Annapolis, Maryland. "Mert" and Mary were witty and had joyfully jubilant personalities. They often pranked their teachers and dates by switching with each other. Mernie was "the life of the party" always with a sparkle in her eyes. Upon graduation from Annapolis High she met her Marine. John Jerry Moore. From there the two went on an adventure stationed in Taiwan where they entertained at times with Chiang Kai-Shek & taught English voluntarily. She had three children. William Moore (Delray Beach, Florida), Suzanne (Bill) Spinapont (Gloucester Va.), and John (JD) (Kim) Moore (Berlin, Md). She and Jerry helped raise Sam (Ellen) Housley and Marsha (Mike) Nitzke
Upon return to the states, the family lived in Annapolis where Mernie was a department manager at Woodward and Lothrip. In 1978 the family moved to Ocean City where she was immediately hired as Manager of Benjamin's. As the years passed Mernie met Sam Taustin. Sam hired her as his personal manager. Her devotion to the Taustin Family was admired. She retired with "Gunny" in Whaleyville. Mernie loved her grandchildren and would give anything she could to them. She was especially proud of USAF Jarrett (Katie)Hayman (JBER Alaska)for military tradition. Caroline -Hayman (Brian) Mansfield. John Donald Moore Jr., Shane Moore and Darby Moore & Hailey Spinapont were so dear to her heart. Her final years were spent in the loving care of her daughter, Suzanne and husband Bill. As she declined in health she spent few "sassy" months with loving staff on the Chesapeake Unit. McKinley and John Hayman are her great grandchildren. On her final journey she accepted Jesus Christ as her savior....."Oh death where is thy sting"
Published in The Daily Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020