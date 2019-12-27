|
|
Nancy Allen Mears
Princess Anne - Nancy A. Mears, 72, of here passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD
Born in Cape Charles, VA on December 29, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Heyward and Madlyn (Crockett) Allen. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of the former Princess Anne Lioness Club, and active member of Walker Memorial Church of God. Nancy always participated in and enjoyed the Nursing Home Ministry at Aurora on Tuesdays thru the church ministry. She was a retired day care provider and was like a second mother to countless children in the community and loved by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Thomas Wrendo Mears in May of this year.
Nancy is survived by her children, Lisa (Wayne) Muir of Princess Anne, MD, Toni Overholt (Howard) of Pocomoke City, MD, Michael Mears (Renee') of Crisfield, MD, Greg Mears (Melissa) of Longneck, DE and Lauren Mears of Princess Anne, MD, grandchildren Brittany Mears, Caleb Muir, Tyler Overholt, Amanda Bromley, Michael Mears, Jr., William Overholt, Zachary Muir, Greg Mears, Jr., Virginia Mears, Alyssa Mears, and 10 great- grandchildren .
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. in Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Muir family cemetery. Rev. Tim Shawyer will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Walker Memorial Church of God, P.O. Box 189, Princess Anne, MD 21853
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019