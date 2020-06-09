Nancy Floyd Gibb
Nancy Floyd Gibb

Belle Haven, VA - Nancy Floyd Gibb (1938 - 2020), daughter of Fred Floyd and Margaret Ward Floyd, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, June 7, 2020.

Nancy Lee, as she was known to friends and family, was born in Belle Haven, Va. and graduated from Central High School in Accomack County. She went on to attend Mary Washington College, and finished her degree in physical therapy at the Medical College of Virginia in 1960.

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harold Philip Gibb, Jr.; her two children, Harold Philip Gibb III (wife Rebecca), and Anne Floyd Gibb; and one granddaughter, Hannah Grace Gibb. Her love of life and joyful spirit will be missed.

Graveside services at the Belle Haven Cemetery will be limited to family.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 (www.wish.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
