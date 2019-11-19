Services
Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Galestown Cemetery
Nancy Gordy


1945 - 2019
Nancy Gordy Obituary
Nancy Gordy

Galestown - Nancy C. Wheatley Gordy, 74, of Galestown, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Baycare Assisted Living in Salisbury.

Born March 9, 1945 in Seaford, she was the daughter of the late David Leon Wheatley and Matilda Elizabeth Darneille Wheatley.

She was a 1963 graduate of North Dorchester High School and worked as a teacher's aide at West Seaford Elementary School. She also wrote for the Daily Banner and Daily Times.

She was a member of Galestown United Methodist Church.

She is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Gordy; three brothers, Robert W. Wheatley, Donald I. Wheatley, and Herman D. Wheatley.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at Galestown Cemetery.

Rev. Brian Wheatley will officiate.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
