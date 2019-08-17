|
Nancy Jean Booth
Hebron - Nancy Booth of Hebron passed from this earth on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 at the home she shared with her daughter and son-in-law, and surrounded by her family. She was born in Staten Island, NY in 1946. She was the daughter of the late Virginia and Gene Reed. She was the oldest of four children.
Nancy loved to go dancing and loved her grand and great-grand babies. She enjoyed camping and spending time with family more than anything.
She is survived by her husband, James (Ray) Booth; six children, Melanie Mason and her husband Dale, Joe Smith and his wife Julie, and Tammie Whetzel and her husband Kenny, John Booth and his wife Kim, Teresa Reed, and Kelly Gorman and her husband Mike; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Alan Reed; two sisters, Pat Smith and her husband Charlie and Donna Petty and her husband Dale; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nancy to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 17, 2019