Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jones Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jones Smith Obituary
Nancy Jones Smith

Salisbury - Nancy Jones Smith, 56, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home.

Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Charles William Jones and June Rayne Jones.

She enjoyed riding bicycles, shopping, her exercise classes, her 2 pet birds and a snauzer pet dog. Nancy had previously worked at the Willard's IGA until its closing several years ago.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Howard Dale Smith, Jr.; a brother, William "Billy" Jones (Janelle) of Willards; 2 sisters, Kathy Austin of Willards and Jennifer Jones, both of Willards; 2 nieces, Penny Thoroughgood (Frank) of Frankford, DE and Rhonda Murray (Scott) of Dagsboro, DE.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury with Rev. Howard Travers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now