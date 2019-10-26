|
|
Nancy Jones Smith
Salisbury - Nancy Jones Smith, 56, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home.
Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Charles William Jones and June Rayne Jones.
She enjoyed riding bicycles, shopping, her exercise classes, her 2 pet birds and a snauzer pet dog. Nancy had previously worked at the Willard's IGA until its closing several years ago.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Howard Dale Smith, Jr.; a brother, William "Billy" Jones (Janelle) of Willards; 2 sisters, Kathy Austin of Willards and Jennifer Jones, both of Willards; 2 nieces, Penny Thoroughgood (Frank) of Frankford, DE and Rhonda Murray (Scott) of Dagsboro, DE.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury with Rev. Howard Travers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019