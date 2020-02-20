|
Nancy L. Horseman
Wenona - Nancy L. Horseman, 89, of here passed away on February 19, 2020 at home.
Born in Wenona on October 3, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Viva (Webster) Daniels. Nancy was a cafeteria manager for Deal Island School for several years. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wenona.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey W. Horseman in 1995, and children, Marsha Newton, Howard Horseman, and Gail Horseman, and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Hansin (Paul) of Newport News, VA, son David (Dawn) Whitelock of Dames Quarter, daughter-in-law Mary Lou Horseman of Fruitland, grandchildren Philip Hansin, Joshua (Rachael) Hansin, Matthew Hansin, Dylan Hansin, Sarah (Tristan) Juszczak, great-grandchildren, Brandon Hansin, Hannah Whitelock, Emily Whitelock, Harvey Whitelock, Aiden Hansin, Skylar Juszczak, and sisters Patsy Wilson of Princess Anne, and Maxine Benton of Wenona.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wenona where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Webster will officiate and interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's U.M. Church, P.O. Box 54, Wenona, MD 21821.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020