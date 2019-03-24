Nancy Lee Duffy Middleton



Salisbury - Nancy Lee Duffy Middleton, 90, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ralph C. Duffy and Nancy J. Chatham Duffy.



Nancy earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland College Park and a Master's Degree from Salisbury University. She spent 36 years doing what she loved: teaching and inspiring students at Wicomico Middle School. After she retired in 1986 she poured herself into rocking babies at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for the next 25 years while she also was a founding member of the Fruitland Women's Lions Club and a full time grandmother extraordinaire! Her other passion was her church where she was a lifetime member and a member of the Alter Guild, taught Sunday School and was part of a women's circle group. She looked forward to each chance to travel and made the ultimate trip to Ireland where she got to kiss the Blarney Stone. Everyone will miss her and her HUGE sweet personality, her sense of humor and her laugh.



She is survived by two sons, Joseph Thomas Middleton, Jr. of Salisbury and Mark Duffy Middleton & his wife, Kimberly of Katy, TX; two grandchildren, Alex Joseph Middleton and William Thomas Middleton of Houston, TX. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Thomas Middleton, Sr. in 2012, and her sister Patricia Duffy Thomas in 2001.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Bethesda United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Miller and Rev. Dr. Daniel Rich officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday evening at Holloway Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and also on Saturday, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.



Contributions may be made in her memory to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 406 N. Division St., Salisbury, MD 21801.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.