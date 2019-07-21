Nancy Lee Marvel



Eden - Nancy Lee Marvel (80) of Eden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Federalsburg, she was the daughter of the late Augusta (Gus) Bailey and Louise Baker Bailey, and a graduate of Federalsburg High School.



Young Nancy was athletically inclined, she enjoyed participating in sports, she excelled at basketball, volleyball and bowling.



More recently Nancy was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Fruitland VFD, Red Men's Lodge, The American Legion, Salisbury Moose Lodge, and a volunteer at Coastal Hospice. She attended Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. In addition to her volunteer work, Nancy love to cook, particularly for family and friends, considered the Dumplin' Queen for her most delicious dumplings. Always one for a good bargain, Nancy frequently would attend church bazaars, flea markets, yard sales and thrift stores in search of overlooked treasures.



All those who knew Nancy knew she was fiercely independent, compassionate, fun and loved her family with all she had. She quite literally would give anyone the shirt off her back if they needed it.



Nancy is survived by her son, Rodney M. Long (Melinda) of Salisbury; two grandchildren, Josh S. Long of Dagsboro, DE and Tyler A. Long of Fruitland; a great-grandson, Jase Long of Dagsboro, DE; a sister , Mildred (Sis) Bowie (Robert) of Laurel; four nieces, Kris Smith-Murphy of Hebron MD, Stephanie Harper of Georgetown DE, Sandy Goslee of Galestown DE, Terri Nichols of Salisbury MD and her beloved cousin Gerry Brown of Federalsburg, MD.



In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her late husbands, Ray Marvel and Phil Long; a son, Scott Long; a sister Joyce Smith and a nephew, Steve Smith.



A Celebration of Life Service for Nancy will be held at the Redman's Lodge in Fruitland on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00am. Please join the family for food, fellowship and shared memories of Nancy. Committal services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Federalsburg, MD will be private with Rev. Tom Bunting officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Red Men's Lodge or the Ladies Auxiliary VFD, both in Fruitland MD.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019