Nancy Matthews
Nancy Matthews

Parksley - Nancy C. Matthews, 85, of Parksley, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, September, 20, 2020 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, Virginia.

Born in Accomack County, Nancy was the daughter of the late Russell O Matthews and Annie P. Matthews. She worked in the seafood industry at Eastern Shore Seafood in Bayside, where she worked for most of her life.

Funeral services were held at the Metropolitan Bayside Cemetery, Onancock, Virginia, with Rev. Gregory Duncan, Sr., officiating.

She is survived by her three daughters, Robin Matthews, Sandra Matthews and Pauline Milbourne; seven grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Valda Spratley Matthews; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
